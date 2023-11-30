Cidel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,086 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $27,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,802,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,100,000 after buying an additional 80,940 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE AEM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.77. 1,399,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

