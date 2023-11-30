Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,977 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,911 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.54. 5,945,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,110,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

