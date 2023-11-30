Cidel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,897,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,372,000. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 72,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.
Visa Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE V traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.34. 1,009,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.83 and its 200-day moving average is $237.46. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $256.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,646,241 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
