Cidel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,897,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,372,000. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 72,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE V traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.34. 1,009,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.83 and its 200-day moving average is $237.46. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $256.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,646,241 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.