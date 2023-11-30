Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MELI traded down $18.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,591.65. 144,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,633. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,322.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1,282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,615.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.