Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,096 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $116.47. 1,356,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,477. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.71.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.