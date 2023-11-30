Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $13.91 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,244 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 484,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 345,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.1 %

COP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

