Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $146.38 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,422 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 6.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $146,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

