Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $15.25 Million Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Colliers International Group worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $65,104,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,951,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Colliers International Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,398,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 171,574 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.48. The company had a trading volume of 33,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,989. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.17. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $129.95.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.