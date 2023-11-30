Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $15.57 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $3,326,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,921,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,996,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,902,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $3,326,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,921,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,996,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,390 shares of company stock valued at $141,474,603 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.39.

Salesforce stock traded up $15.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.57. 11,296,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.69 and its 200-day moving average is $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $238.94 billion, a PE ratio of 154.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $252.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

