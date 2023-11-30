Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $28.19 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises about 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of CMS Energy worth $28,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 409,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,744. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

