Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $30.29 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,235 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADI traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.28. 603,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,474. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

