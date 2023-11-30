Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $33.39 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up 1.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Suncor Energy worth $33,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.70. 6,311,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,813. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

