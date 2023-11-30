Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $78.10 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,387,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 3.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $78,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

NYSE CNQ remained flat at $66.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.7203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

