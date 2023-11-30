Cidel Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,183 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 2.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $50,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after acquiring an additional 659,492 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,204,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,465,000 after acquiring an additional 179,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,957,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,462,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.7 %

BNS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.24. 514,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,869. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.