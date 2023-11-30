Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,911 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.90. 1,151,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,178,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average of $150.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

