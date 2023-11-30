Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 59,870 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,870 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 2.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Shopify worth $53,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,865,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

