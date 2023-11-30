Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 237,022 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 237,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,660 shares of company stock worth $6,076,033. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.32. 797,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

