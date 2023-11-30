Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after acquiring an additional 364,850,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,978 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,198 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.60. 2,753,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,049,046. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

