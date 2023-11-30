Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,700 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 2.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $61,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Act Two Investors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% during the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 37,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after buying an additional 134,348 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $1,474,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 62.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $71.57. 997,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,152. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

