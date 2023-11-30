Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 169,019 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169,019 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,624 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $117,492,000. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 158.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

