Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,167 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,901,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,167 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 5.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $117,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,532,000 after buying an additional 541,053 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,294,000 after buying an additional 2,777,516 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,428,000 after buying an additional 1,221,884 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,041,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,985,259,000 after buying an additional 1,247,749 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,954,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,856,416,000 after purchasing an additional 474,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.45. 1,015,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,158. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $70.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.