Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,527 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM remained flat at $88.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 416,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.16. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.