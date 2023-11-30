Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,168 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.96% of Clean Harbors worth $85,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.1 %

CLH opened at $160.13 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.82 and a 200-day moving average of $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

