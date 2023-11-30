Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 774 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $159.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $161.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.50.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

