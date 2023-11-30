CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III Sells 500 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 500 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $13,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 74,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CNO

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.