Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) is Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Alpine Peaks Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Cognex comprises about 5.9% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Cognex worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 758,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,132. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

