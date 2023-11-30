Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 115,263 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 115,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $811,451.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,531,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,978,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 87,519 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $512,861.34.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 100,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $542,000.00.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $280.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.30 million. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAZY. TheStreet lowered Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lazydays from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $433,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter worth about $70,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lazydays by 70.9% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 47,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lazydays by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

