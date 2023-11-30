Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 87,519 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 87,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $512,861.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,386,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,423,266.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 115,263 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $811,451.52.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 100,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $542,000.00.

Lazydays Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $280.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.30 million. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lazydays by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

