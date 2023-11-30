Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann Sells 25,600 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $25.59 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.49 million, a P/E ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 708.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 681,814 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 779,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 336,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $7,506,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 272,565 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 267,065 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

