Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Sells $70,012.80 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.85. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $78.80.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.47 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVLT. DA Davidson began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLT

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.