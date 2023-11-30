Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Sells $70,012.80 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.85. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $78.80.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.47 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CVLT. DA Davidson began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.
