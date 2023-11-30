Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.31% of Consolidated Edison worth $95,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.78. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

