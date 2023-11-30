Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.1% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $65,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 69.6% during the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $481.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $451.18 and its 200 day moving average is $434.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,970 shares of company stock worth $69,822,411. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

