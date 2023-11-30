Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $600.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $586.43.

Shares of COST opened at $587.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $599.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

