Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 97.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.28.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CL King decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

