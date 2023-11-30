Cranswick (LON:CWK) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,962.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,962 ($50.04) and last traded at GBX 3,954 ($49.94), with a volume of 106452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,900 ($49.26).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,620 ($58.36) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Cranswick Trading Down 1.2 %

Cranswick Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,596.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,404.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a GBX 22.70 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,798.08%.

Insider Activity at Cranswick

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($43.59), for a total value of £20,015.80 ($25,282.05). 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

