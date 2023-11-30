Credit Suisse AG Acquires 64,440 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of PayPal worth $113,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,170 shares of company stock worth $4,475,210. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

