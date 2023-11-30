Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,042 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Workday worth $110,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 18,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 705.5% in the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $267.14 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $142.13 and a one year high of $270.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,097.88, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

