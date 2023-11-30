Credit Suisse AG Has $100.10 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Biogen worth $100,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $232.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

