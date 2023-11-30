Credit Suisse AG Has $93.95 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,635,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $93,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $596,970,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

