Credit Suisse AG Has $95.74 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,185 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 71,829 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.27% of Electronic Arts worth $95,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,745 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.