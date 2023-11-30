Credit Suisse AG Purchases 5,854 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.58% of First Solar worth $118,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $827,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $157.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.91.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

