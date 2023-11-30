Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,886 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,886 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Charter Communications worth $107,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $399.00 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

