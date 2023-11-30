Credit Suisse AG Sells 471,627 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,335,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 471,627 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Corning were worth $81,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after acquiring an additional 741,788 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

