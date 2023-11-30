Credit Suisse AG Sells 52,148 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,148 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Kimberly-Clark worth $106,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $121.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.73.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.93.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

