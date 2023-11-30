Credit Suisse AG Sells 89,854 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,854 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Boston Scientific worth $107,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $55.44 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,275 shares of company stock worth $20,051,388. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.