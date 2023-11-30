Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRDO. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 821,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,397. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.58 and a beta of 2.04. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $80,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,306,709.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $105,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $80,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184,774 shares in the company, valued at $51,306,709.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,815 shares of company stock worth $4,778,193 over the last ninety days. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

