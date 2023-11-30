Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Raised to $20.00 at TD Cowen

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

CRDO stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 2.04. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 674,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,820,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,193. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

