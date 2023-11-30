Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Ryan Shay Sells 19,381 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Director Ryan Shay sold 19,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$94,908.76.

Crew Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

CR stock opened at C$4.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$753.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.68. Crew Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.94.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$70.32 million for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 44.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.8053691 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

