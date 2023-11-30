Critical Review: American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) versus Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -20.05% -19.74% Lithium Americas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lithium Americas 0 2 9 0 2.82

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Lithium and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Lithium Americas has a consensus target price of $23.61, suggesting a potential upside of 257.47%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Lithium Americas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Lithium and Lithium Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$27.17 million ($0.14) -7.86 Lithium Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lithium Americas beats American Lithium on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

