Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,699 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 371,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

